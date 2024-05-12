Skip to Content
Florists in the Santa Maria Valley have a busy Mother’s Day weekend

Christina Rodriguez
By
today at 1:21 am
Published 9:09 am

SANTA MARIA, Calif. -- Florists in the Santa Maria Valley had a busy weekend preparing and selling hundreds of Mother's day bouquets.

Eufloria Flowers grows thousands of roses year round. They deliver roses across the United States and into Canada.

Locals visit their warehouse where they grow, prepare and sell flowers to neighbors in the Santa Maria Valley.

Brenda's FLowers is a local florist who has worked countless hours to prepare luxury bouquest for people from Paso Robles to Santa Barbara.

She said her hardwork is worth the sacrifice for the love Mother's feel on their special day.

