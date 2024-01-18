Deputies turn to public for help in locating at-risk teenager last seen in Santa Maria Wednesday

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating Dalia Cortez, a 16-year-old girl last seen at Righetti High School in Santa Maria on Wednesday.

Dalia is described as 4'10" and 104 pounds and was last seen wearing a grey hooded sweater, black pants and black and white Converse shoes share Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

According to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office, Dalia has no prior history of running away and is considered to be at-risk.

If you see Dalia, or know where she might be, you are asked to contact Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Dispatch at 805-683-2724.