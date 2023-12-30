Skip to Content
Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

Abel Maldonado Community Youth Center hosts Noon Year Brunch

Christina Rodriguez
By
today at 5:55 pm
Published 12:00 pm

SANTA MARIA, Calif. -- The Abel Maldonado Community Youth Center hosted the Noon Year Brunch for teens in Santa Maria today.

Teens ages 12 to 18-years-old were able to join in on the end of the year fun.

They started their afternoon with a brunch buffet; with waffles, fruit, eggs, bacon and sausage.

They listened to music and made arts and crafts.

Josiah Enriquez from Santa Maria said it was a good way to end the year.

"We're just having, little a little New Year's party. We have good food. We're having waffles, eggs, sausage and bacon. It's pretty nice. Yeah, it's cool. It kind of gives you an opportunity, like, to get out of the house," said Enriquez.

For more on this story stay tuned on Your News Channel live at 6 p.m. today.

Article Topic Follows: Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Christina Rodriguez

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content