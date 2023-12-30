Abel Maldonado Community Youth Center hosts Noon Year Brunch

SANTA MARIA, Calif. -- The Abel Maldonado Community Youth Center hosted the Noon Year Brunch for teens in Santa Maria today.

Teens ages 12 to 18-years-old were able to join in on the end of the year fun.

They started their afternoon with a brunch buffet; with waffles, fruit, eggs, bacon and sausage.

They listened to music and made arts and crafts.

Josiah Enriquez from Santa Maria said it was a good way to end the year.

"We're just having, little a little New Year's party. We have good food. We're having waffles, eggs, sausage and bacon. It's pretty nice. Yeah, it's cool. It kind of gives you an opportunity, like, to get out of the house," said Enriquez.

For more on this story stay tuned on Your News Channel live at 6 p.m. today.