Rain system brings scattered showers to Santa Maria community members prepare
SANTA MARIA, Calif. – The rain system coming through the Central Coast brought scattered showers to Santa Maria on Monday morning.
Winter storms have not yet been as intense as the January 2023 storms, but people are preparing for winter climate.
Local shelters and warming center are also opening to offer safe sleep to the unhoused population during the winter storms.
Local police are asking drivers to slow down and stay safe while on the wet roads
People can prepare their homes with sandbags. There are locations throughout the Central Coast:
City Sand & Bag Locations
Please contact city for current availability or more information:
Santa Ynez Community Services District
Phone: 805-688-3008
Address: 1070 Faraday St, Santa Ynez, CA 93460
Bags and sand available
Montecito Fire Protection District
Phone: 805-969-7762
Address: 449 San Ysidro Rd, Lower Manning Park, Montecito, CA 93108-2133
City of Solvang Veteran's Hall
Phone: 805-688-5575
Address: 1745 Mission Dr, Solvang, CA 93463-3603
City of Guadalupe Fire Station 2
Phone: 805-356-3905
Address: 918 Obispo St, Guadalupe, CA 93434-1428
City of Santa Maria West Carmen Lane
Phone: 805-925-0951
Address: Santa Maria, CA 93455
Sand only (no bags)
City of Santa Maria San Ysidro Street
Phone: 805-925-0951
Address: Santa Maria, CA 93455
Sand only (no bags)
City of Santa Maria Public Works Yard
Phone: 805-925-0951
Address: 830 W Cypress Street, Santa Maria, CA 93458
Monday through Friday, 8 am to 4 pm (Except Holidays)
Sand only (no bags)
City of Santa Maria Suey Crossing
Phone: 805-925-0951
Address: Suey Crossing Rd, Santa Maria, CA 93454
Sand only (no bags)
City of Santa Maria Western Avenue
Phone: 805-925-0951
Address: 2000 Western Ave, In Cul-De-Sac, Santa Maria, CA 93458
Sand only (no bags)
City of Santa Barbara
Phone: 805-564-5413
Address: 401 E Yanonali St, Santa Barbara, CA 93101
City of Lompoc Fire Station 1
Phone: 805-736-4513
Address: 115 S G St, Lompoc, CA 93436-6817
City of Goleta Fire Station 11
Self-serve, bags and sand included
City of Goleta Fire Station 14
Self-serve, bags and sand included
City of Carpinteria
Phone: 805-684-5405, ext. 443
Address: 5775 Carpinteria Ave, Carpinteria, CA 93013
City of Buellton
Phone: 805-688-5177