Rain system brings scattered showers to Santa Maria community members prepare

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – The rain system coming through the Central Coast brought scattered showers to Santa Maria on Monday morning.

Winter storms have not yet been as intense as the January 2023 storms, but people are preparing for winter climate.

Local shelters and warming center are also opening to offer safe sleep to the unhoused population during the winter storms.

Local police are asking drivers to slow down and stay safe while on the wet roads

People can prepare their homes with sandbags. There are locations throughout the Central Coast:

City Sand & Bag Locations

Please contact city for current availability or more information:

Santa Ynez Community Services District

Phone: 805-688-3008

Address: 1070 Faraday St, Santa Ynez, CA 93460

Bags and sand available

Montecito Fire Protection District

Phone: 805-969-7762

Address: 449 San Ysidro Rd, Lower Manning Park, Montecito, CA 93108-2133

City of Solvang Veteran's Hall

Phone: 805-688-5575

Address: 1745 Mission Dr, Solvang, CA 93463-3603

City of Guadalupe Fire Station 2

Phone: 805-356-3905

Address: 918 Obispo St, Guadalupe, CA 93434-1428

City of Santa Maria West Carmen Lane

Phone: 805-925-0951

Address: Santa Maria, CA 93455

Sand only (no bags)

City of Santa Maria San Ysidro Street

Phone: 805-925-0951

Address: Santa Maria, CA 93455

Sand only (no bags)

City of Santa Maria Public Works Yard

Phone: 805-925-0951

Address: 830 W Cypress Street, Santa Maria, CA 93458

Monday through Friday, 8 am to 4 pm (Except Holidays)

Sand only (no bags)

City of Santa Maria Suey Crossing

Phone: 805-925-0951

Address: Suey Crossing Rd, Santa Maria, CA 93454

Sand only (no bags)

City of Santa Maria Western Avenue

Phone: 805-925-0951

Address: 2000 Western Ave, In Cul-De-Sac, Santa Maria, CA 93458

Sand only (no bags)

City of Santa Barbara

Phone: 805-564-5413

Address: 401 E Yanonali St, Santa Barbara, CA 93101

City of Lompoc Fire Station 1

Phone: 805-736-4513

Address: 115 S G St, Lompoc, CA 93436-6817

City of Goleta Fire Station 11

Self-serve, bags and sand included

City of Goleta Fire Station 14

Self-serve, bags and sand included

City of Carpinteria

Phone: 805-684-5405, ext. 443

Address: 5775 Carpinteria Ave, Carpinteria, CA 93013

City of Buellton

Phone: 805-688-5177