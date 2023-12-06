National RSV treatment shortage impacts parents on the Central Coast

SANTA MARIA, Calif. -- There is a National Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) antibody immunization shortage.

RSV is a highly contagious virus, most common in children. It causes mild, cold-like symptoms.

Due yo the increase of RSV cases in the recent years post COVID-19, the FDA approved a vaccine like treatment to help prevent severity, hospitalizations and even fatalities.

About 70,000 children are hospitalized each year for RSV and about 300, mainly infants die from severe symptoms.

Pismo Beach Pediatric Center's Pediatrician, Dr. Ashlie Tam, says the treatment has helped decrease hospitalizations by 80%.

However, due to high demand, treatment has out paced the supply of the medication.

“Ideally, the newborns would actually get them before leaving the hospital if they were born in the hospital. And then the second doses for children that weigh more than 11 lbs., but due to the shortages of the immunization, it's been recommended to keep that to less than seven months of age," said Dr. Tam.

Doctors recommend families focus on basic ways to minimize exposure to ay virus. To help keep infants safe, doctors say to wash hands frequently, disinfect home, and keep sick children home.

During the holiday season they also say to avoid large gatherings if infants do not have their RSV immunization, ask loved ones if they are sick before visiting and if they are up to date with their own vaccines.

Due to shortages, health care providers are prioritizing infants under seven months, those with heart and lung complications.

In an effort to decrease RSV, the FDA has also approved a vaccine for expecting mothers between the months of 32-36 weeks. Antibodies will pass from mother to baby.

Doctors are expecting more RSV immunizations next year in 2024.