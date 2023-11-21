Skip to Content
Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

Paso Robles man struck and killed in hit-and-run incident on Highway 135 Sunday morning

CHP
By
today at 11:56 am
Published 12:15 pm

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – Officers with the California Highway Patrol (CHP) discovered the body of 33-year-old Mark Lee Rogers in lanes of southbound Highway 135 around 12:35 a.m. early Sunday morning.

According to CHP, the 33-year-old Paso Robles resident had been fatally struck by at least one vehicle south of the intersection of Highway 135 and Rice Ranch Road before the arrival of officers.

Caltrans closed the southbound lanes of Highway 135 from 2 a.m. to 2:55 a.m. to accommodate the investigation into this incident detail CHP.

No involved vehicle or vehicles remained at the scene and anyone with relevant information about this incident is asked to contact CHP Public Information Officer Barriga at 805-349-8728.

Article Topic Follows: Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County
CHP-Santa Maria Area
fatal traffic incident
KEYT
pedestrian involved traffic accident
safety
Santa Barbara
SANTA MARIA

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content