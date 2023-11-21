Paso Robles man struck and killed in hit-and-run incident on Highway 135 Sunday morning

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – Officers with the California Highway Patrol (CHP) discovered the body of 33-year-old Mark Lee Rogers in lanes of southbound Highway 135 around 12:35 a.m. early Sunday morning.

According to CHP, the 33-year-old Paso Robles resident had been fatally struck by at least one vehicle south of the intersection of Highway 135 and Rice Ranch Road before the arrival of officers.

Caltrans closed the southbound lanes of Highway 135 from 2 a.m. to 2:55 a.m. to accommodate the investigation into this incident detail CHP.

No involved vehicle or vehicles remained at the scene and anyone with relevant information about this incident is asked to contact CHP Public Information Officer Barriga at 805-349-8728.