SANTA MARIA, Calif. – PG&E said not to get near a downed power line. Never touch them and always assume a fallen power line is live.

In addition, officials said to never touch anything in contact with a downed power line, and call 911 immediately to report a power line that is down.

Being aware when lifting a ladder above power lines is also important, according to PG&E.

