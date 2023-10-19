Teodoro Coracero of Santa Maria sentenced over 23 years for multiple counts of lewd acts on a minor

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – The Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office announced that 56-year-old Santa Maria resident Teodoro Antonio Coracero was sentenced to 23 years and four months in prison following his conviction for five counts of lewd or lascivious act upon a child under the age of 14, one count of lewd or lascivious act upon a child under the age of 14 with force or fear, and two counts of exhibiting harmful material to a minor.

Coracero was found guilty of these crimes by a jury on Aug. 29, 2023, and the jury also found that the crime involved a high degree of cruelty, viscousness, or callousness and that Coracero took advantage of a position of trust or confidence.

The survivor of the abuse was identified in court documents as Jane Doe due to her age.

The Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office detail that Jane Doe not only relayed her abuse to a child forensic interviewer, she also testified in person before a judge during a preliminary hearing.

Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office cited the courage to provide her information to the court and investigators which played a "pivotal" role in the pursuit of justice in this case.