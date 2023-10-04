Power outage impacting over 2000 PG&E customers reported in Solvang Wednesday

SOLVANG, Calif. – Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) is responding to a power outage impacting around 2,033 households in Solvang.

The estimated time of restoration is 11 p.m. on Wednesday night relay PG&E.

According to PG&E, the loss of electrical power was triggered as part of their Enhanced Powerline Safety Settings (EPSS), a safety measure that secures power within one-tenth of a second when there is a hazard impacting their energy infrastructure in high fire-risk areas or adjacent areas.

The use of the EPSS system has resulted in a 68% reduction in ignitions on EPSS-enabled powerlines in 2022 as well as a 99% reduction in acres impacted by fire when they are ignited detail PG&E.

For up-to-date information on outages for PG&E customers, visit their outage center interactive map.