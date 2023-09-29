Skip to Content
The Patch returns for another fall season in Santa Maria Valley

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – The Patch is back this fall season for pumpkin lovers and those celebrating halloween festivities.

October is just around the corner and people celebrating pumpkin season can head to the Santa Maria Valley for The Patch.

It is open from 10:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. with photo-ops across the pumpkin field.

It will be available to guests from Sept. 29 through Oct. 29.

Parking is $5.

