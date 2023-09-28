Allan Hancock College “Coffee With A Cop” in Santa Maria

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – Allan Hancock College held their first ever "Coffee With A Cop" at the Santa Maria campus.

The new event connected on-campus police officers with students. They met over coffee, hot cocoa, and donuts.

Amadeo Rubalcaba, a student of Allan Hancock, said the event is a good way to show community between cops and students, "Well, it builds a good sense of community, a way for students to realize cops are people. Easier way for students to just get connected with everyone in their community."

Students said today's discussions helped break down barriers. Campus police shared tips about the campus and hope students will see them as a resource.

David Millard, Campus Police Officer especially important for the freshman, "It's really important for the incoming freshmen as well, because we want to make them comfortable coming up and talking with the police department."

Staff said this event was inspired by UC Santa Barbara. Thanks to positive feedback, Allan Hancock campus police are already planning more similar events.