Skip to Content
Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

First responders at the scene of vehicle rollover on Highway 101 in Santa Maria

Santa Barbara County Fire Department
By
today at 3:20 pm
Published 3:39 pm

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – An adult male driver involved in a rollover incident off Highway 101 at the southbound Clarke Avenue exit was transported with moderate injuries to Marian Regional Medical Center on Tuesday afternoon.

Santa Barbara County Fire Department details that the male driver required extraction before being transported from the scene by ambulance.

According to the California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident page, a white Honda Pilot was involved in a single-vehicle traffic incident and was approximately ten feet off of the roadway.

The original call of a traffic collision was reported on PulsePoint at 3:05 p.m. on Tuesday.

This is an evolving emergency response and more information will be added to this article as it becomes available.

Article Topic Follows: Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County
KEYT
Santa Barbara
santa barbara county fire department
SANTA MARIA

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content