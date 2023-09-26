First responders at the scene of vehicle rollover on Highway 101 in Santa Maria

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – An adult male driver involved in a rollover incident off Highway 101 at the southbound Clarke Avenue exit was transported with moderate injuries to Marian Regional Medical Center on Tuesday afternoon.

Santa Barbara County Fire Department details that the male driver required extraction before being transported from the scene by ambulance.

According to the California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident page, a white Honda Pilot was involved in a single-vehicle traffic incident and was approximately ten feet off of the roadway.

The original call of a traffic collision was reported on PulsePoint at 3:05 p.m. on Tuesday.

This is an evolving emergency response and more information will be added to this article as it becomes available.