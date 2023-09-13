National blood shortage drawing concerns from local blood providers

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – Local blood providers are raising concerns as blood supplies are once again reaching critically low levels.

Earlier this week, the American Red Cross announced there is a national blood shortage in wake of back-to-back natural disasters and a critical summer shortfall.

According to the Red Cross, blood supplies have dropped nearly 25% over the past month since early August.

The shortage is causing potential danger for people who rely on donations, such as cancer and sickle cell disease patients, and others who depend on lifesaving blood transfusions, including trauma patients.

As blood supplies drop, Red Cross, as well as Vitalant, which is the one of the nation's largest supplier of blood and blood services, are both asking the public to donate blood if they can.

For more from Dave, follow him on Twitter below: