LOMPOC, Calif. -- The Federal Correctional Complex in Lompoc is hosting a hiring event today.

They expect to hire more than one hundred correctional officers.

The hiring event will be held from 9 am to 2 pm for those who are interested in attending.

People can attend the event at the Scott WIlliams Training Center in Lompoc.

For more on this even stay tuned on Your News Channel at 6 pm.