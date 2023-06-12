Skip to Content
The City of Lompoc installs Overdose Rescue Kits in three locations

LOMPOC, Calif. -- The City of Lompoc partnered with Lompoc City Fire Department to help in the fight against the opioid epidemic by installing opioid rescue kits throughout Lompoc city facilities.

Firefighters also trained city staff on how to use Narcan and identifying signs of a potential overdose.

Narcan is used to reverse a drug overdose.

The opioid rescue kits have been placed at Lompoc City Hall, the Lompoc Public Library, the Village Library, the Dick DeWees Community and Senior Center, the Anderson Recreation Center, the Lompoc Aquatic Center and the Lompoc Landfill.

The kits are placed in locations accessible by the public should the need for Narcan arise.

