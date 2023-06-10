Skip to Content
House of Pride and Equality host the 5th Annual Santa Maria Pride 2023 Festival

today at 9:18 am
SANTA MARIA. Calif. -- The House of Pride and Equality non-profit organization is hosting the 5th Annual Santa Maria Pride 2023 Festival today at the Santa Maria Fairpark.

Entry is free for all who would like to participate and enjoy the festival.

There will be live music, food trucks, a beer garden, a makers market and resources for the LGBTQ+ community.

The event will go to 5 p.m.

The Fairpark is located on 975 S. Thornburg St., Santa Maria, CA.

Christina Rodriguez

