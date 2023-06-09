The 14th Annual Santa Maria Police Council Golf Tournament & Comedy Night kicks off today 

SANTA MARIA, Calif. -- The Santa Maria Police Council is hosting the 14th Annual Golf Tournament & Comedy Night today at the Santa Maria Country Club.

The non-profit fundraises for the Santa Maria Police Department to receive, resources, training and supplemental equipment needed to safeguard the community.

Participants have a busy day at the sold out event.

People started their day at 9 am for some early bird practice at the driving range. The tournament begins at 10 am.

Attendees will receive a BBQ style lunch at noon and the tournament will end at 4 pm.

Participants will also be met with a dinner party from 5:15 pm to 7 pm.

They will conclude their day with live comedian Karen Rontowski at 7 pm and a live auction.

The council works to improve relationships between the community and he police department with special events, police recognition and promoting public safety.