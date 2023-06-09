House of Pride & Equality prepares for Santa Maria Pride at Fairpark this weekend

SANTA MARIA, Calif.- Crews with House of Pride & Equality are working hard to set up their 5th Annual Pride Festival in Santa Maria.

Event organizers say its their biggest year yet. This year’s theme is a “Celebration of Love.”

"I think the biggest hope that we would have is that people just feel so safe welcomed, and the ability to just enjoy friendship, camaraderie. We're going to have a children's lounge we’re going to have a youth lounge. We have all kinds of things. It just makes them feel welcome," said House of Pride & Equality Board Secretary John Shade.

Complete with food trucks, live music and a drag show.

There will be over 40 booths and vendors.

"There's going to be food trucks. We are going to have a of makers market and a lot of different vendors, including non-profits," said House of Pride & Equality Board President Suzette Lopez.

Admission and parking is free to the community.

"Santa Maria is the biggest city in the County of Santa Barbara and our population is over 70% Latin X, which means that we have a big population for the Latin LGBTQ plus community here as well, which means that we need to we need to be able to provide these kind of services, provide visibility for our community," said Suzette Lopez.

The festival opens Saturday from 11am to 5pm.

"The chance just to see what are we are really about and the House of Pride, of the quality and what we're trying to bring to the local community to let them know how they can be a part of either an ally or if they just are part of our community where they can a welcome," said John Shade.

For more information about House of Pride & Equality click link.