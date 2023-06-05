Santa Maria Police arrest man after short chase and stand-off

SANTA MARIA, Calif.– Santa Maria Police officers arrested a 21-year-old Santa Maria resident for various felony and misdemeanor charges after the man fled the scene of a robbery Sunday night.

Santa Maria Police Department (SMPD) received a call of a disturbance and possible vandalism around 5 p.m. in the 700 block of South Pine Street.

SMPD detail they arrived to discover a man with a knife and believed to be under the influence of alcohol or drugs, that had broken a window to a residence and physically assaulted a person inside.

The 21-year-old man fled from SMPD officers and attempted to enter another apartment before arming himself with a shovel and threatening officers detail Santa Maria police.

According to SMPD, officers attempted to deescalate the situation before using a less-than-lethal 40 mm foam round and taking the man into custody.

The man was booked into Santa Barbara County Jail for multiple felony and misdemeanor violations.