Man dies while in custody at Northern Branch Jail

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
today at 9:58 am
Published 10:49 am

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – An inmate at the Northern Branch Jail was pronounced dead at 2:46 p.m. Monday afternoon after Custody Deputies and medical personnel made life-saving attempts including administering Narcan, performing CPR, and use of an automated external defibrillator (AED).

Around 2:19 p.m., a Custody Deputy and a WellPath medical staff member were conducting their check-in procedure in B-Unit at Northern Branch Jail when they found a male inmate unresponsive.

When staff members entered the inmates cell, they found him unresponsive and not breathing according to Santa Barbara Sheriff's Office.

The Santa Barbara Sheriff's Office details that Custody Deputies and WellPath medical staff started life-saving measures including administering two rounds of Narcan, performing CPR, and use of an automated external defibrillator (AED).

Santa Barbara County Fire Department and American Medical Response arrived and continued life-saving attempts until paramedics pronounced the man dead at 2:46 p.m. detail Santa Barbara Sheriff's Office.

The identity of the man will be released once his next-of-kin are notified.

Detectives with the Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigation Bureau are now conducting an investigation into the man's death.

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

