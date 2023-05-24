Police determine bomb threat to be unfounded, Santa Maria High School lifts lockdown

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – Santa Maria High School lifted a lockdown placed at 11:35 a.m. Wednesday due to an anonymous call about a bomb threat on campus, according to Santa Maria Joint Unified High School District spokesperson Kenny Klein.

Santa Maria Police officers searched the school property and determined the threat unfounded.

The school ended its lockdown at 1:12 p.m. according to Klein.

Klein said law enforcement will have a heightened presence at the school and surrounding community for the rest of the day.