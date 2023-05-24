Skip to Content
Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County
By
Published 2:28 pm

Police determine bomb threat to be unfounded, Santa Maria High School lifts lockdown

MGN: Phil Roeder / CC BY 2.0

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – Santa Maria High School lifted a lockdown placed at 11:35 a.m. Wednesday due to an anonymous call about a bomb threat on campus, according to Santa Maria Joint Unified High School District spokesperson Kenny Klein.

Santa Maria Police officers searched the school property and determined the threat unfounded.

The school ended its lockdown at 1:12 p.m. according to Klein.

Klein said law enforcement will have a heightened presence at the school and surrounding community for the rest of the day.

Article Topic Follows: Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County
KEYT
SANTA MARIA
santa maria high school

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Lily Dallow

Lily is the Digital Content Director at News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Lily, click here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content