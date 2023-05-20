Community Health Centers celebrates 45 years with a free Health & Resource Fair in Lompoc Today
LOMPOC, Calif. -- Community Health Centers (CHC) is celebrating 45 years of service with a free Health & Resource Fair in Lompoc today to provide healthcare information to the community.
This event is open to the public, everyone is encouraged to attend and there is no need to be a CHC patient.
Attendees will also have family care, women's care chiropractic care, mental health, dentistry, nutrition, and self-care education materials.
Various health services will be available for the whole family, including:
Blood Pressure screenings
Blood Glucose Screenings
Diabetes Screenings/BMI
COVID-19 bivalent booster Vaccines
Chiropractic Alignment Checks
Vision Checks
Oral Health Checks
Fluoride Varnish Treatments
Booths will also provide resources for healthy living, healthy food recipes and exercise activities for the whole family.
CHC Lompoc will open its doors for this special event on Saturday, May 20th, 10:00 am to 1:00 pm.