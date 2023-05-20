Community Health Centers celebrates 45 years with a free Health & Resource Fair in Lompoc Today

LOMPOC, Calif. -- Community Health Centers (CHC) is celebrating 45 years of service with a free Health & Resource Fair in Lompoc today to provide healthcare information to the community.

This event is open to the public, everyone is encouraged to attend and there is no need to be a CHC patient.

Attendees will also have family care, women's care chiropractic care, mental health, dentistry, nutrition, and self-care education materials.

Various health services will be available for the whole family, including:

Blood Pressure screenings

Blood Glucose Screenings

Diabetes Screenings/BMI

COVID-19 bivalent booster Vaccines

Chiropractic Alignment Checks

Vision Checks

Oral Health Checks

Fluoride Varnish Treatments

Booths will also provide resources for healthy living, healthy food recipes and exercise activities for the whole family.

CHC Lompoc will open its doors for this special event on Saturday, May 20th, 10:00 am to 1:00 pm.