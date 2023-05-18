Marian Regional Medical Center becomes the first hospital world-wide to receive new 3D cardiology catheter technology

SANTA MARIA, Calif. -- Marian Regional Medical Center is the first hospital world-wide to receive Nuvision Nav a new 3D cardiology catheter technology for heart procedures.

The Nuvision Ultrasound Catheter gives cardiologist providers a 3D look for a more comprehensive look of the heart during structural heart procedures.

People around the world suffer from heart rhythm issues.

Unregulated heart beats cause fatigue, tiredness and many other health complications.

Marian Regional Medical Center Staff says this new technology will help providers conduct safer heart procedures and give patients a healthier future.