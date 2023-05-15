Skip to Content
Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County
Over four dozen Kittens are available for adoption at the Santa Barbara Humane in Santa Maria

SANTA MARIA, Calif. -- The Santa Barbara Humane in Santa Maria has 47 kittens available for adoption.

For adoption information, you may call and set up an appointment with animal counselors.

Visitors are accompanied by staff or volunteers to keep animals comfortable and minimize their stress.

Santa Barbara Humane is also looking for Cat volunteers to help love and nurture the kittens before they find a forever home.

The Santa Maria campus is open from 12 pm to 4:30 pm and is closed on Wednesdays.

For more information, email adopt@sbhumane.org, call 805-964-4777, or check out their website https://sbhumane.org.

