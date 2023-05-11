Bien Nacido Vineyard celebrates its 50th anniversary with the debut of “The Gatehouse”

SANTA MARIA, Bien Nacido Vineyard celebrates its 50th anniversary with its new hospitality center debut, "The Gatehouse" in Santa Maria today.

The New hospitality center, The Gatehouse, will be a lounge area where guests can enjoy Bien Nacido Estate wines and hors d'oeuvres.

The Bien Nacido Vineyard has been an iconic vineyard in the Santa Maria Valley for the last five decades.

Bien Nacido was featured in Forbes magazine as a superstar vineyard in 2021.

