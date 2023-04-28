SANTA MARIA, Calif. -- The highly anticipated Strawberry Festival is finally open in Santa Maria Today.

This strawberry season has been a difficult one due to the extreme climate changes.

This year began with strong winter elements that pushed back strawberry season.

Attendees can expect carnival rides, strawberry tasting, and the children’s coloring contest.

Local vendors will be in attendance with goods and services for purchase.

Performances are scheduled from noon until 10 PM daily.

A new addition to this year’s Strawberry Festival is a Chalk Festival.

The front of the convention center will be transformed into a gallery of strawberry-themed masterpieces.

Chalk will also be available for kids to join in the fun.

The Strawberry Festival will also carry on the “Strawberry Cruizin” theme with an expanded Classic Car Show.

The car show will showcase classic cars from 1930’s – 1970’s on display.

The festival will be located at the Santa Maria Fairpark 937 S. Thornburg, Santa Maria.

Dates run from Friday the 28th until Sunday the 30th from 12 noon to 10 p.m.

TICKETS AT THE GATE

Adult (12-61) $ 15.00

Youth (6-11) $ 13.00

Senior (62+) $ 13.00

Kids (5 and under) - FREE

Carnival Daily Unlimited Ride Wristbands $ 40.00

For more information go to https://www.santamariafairpark.com/p/getinvolved/festival---strawberry/dates-ticket-prices-hours