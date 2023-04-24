Santa Barbara Public Health partners with Marian Regional Medical Center for the first-ever Medicine Convening

SANTA MARIA, Calif. -- Santa Barbara Public Health and Marian Regional Medical Center partnered to host a street medicine collaborative today in Santa Maria.

This collaboration will bring healthcare providers together to help serve homeless people who may be suffering from illnesses or diseases.

Homelessness is increasing in Santa Barbara County.

"Populations that experience homelessness experience higher death rates and an increased burden of disease. A solution is offered by Street Medicine, bringing medical care to vulnerable populations where they live and avoiding the unnecessary need for hospital care or emergency room visits," says the Santa Barabra Public Health Department.