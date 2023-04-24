Skip to Content
Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County
By
Published 1:30 pm

Driver dies after pick-up truck found 300ft off Highway 166

Santa Barbara County Fire

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – Officials found a pick-up truck about 300 feet over the side of Highway 166 and determined the driver dead at the scene on Monday morning, according to Santa Barbara County Fire.

County fire said first responders found the pick-up truck and driver just west of Rock Front Ranch, which is located off Highway 166 in between Santa Maria and New Cuyama.

The call time for this crash was 8:14 a.m.

The cause of crash is under investigation, according to county fire.

This is a developing story. More information will be provided as updates come into the newsroom.

KEYT

Author Profile Photo

Lily Dallow

Lily is the Digital Content Director at News Channel 3-12.

