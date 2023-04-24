Driver dies after pick-up truck found 300ft off Highway 166

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – Officials found a pick-up truck about 300 feet over the side of Highway 166 and determined the driver dead at the scene on Monday morning, according to Santa Barbara County Fire.

County fire said first responders found the pick-up truck and driver just west of Rock Front Ranch, which is located off Highway 166 in between Santa Maria and New Cuyama.

The call time for this crash was 8:14 a.m.

The cause of crash is under investigation, according to county fire.

Vehicle Over The Side(VOTS): HWY 166 Just/W of Rock-front. Pickup truck found 300’ over the side, driver pronounced deceased at the scene. SBC Fire, SMFD, USFS responded. Law enforcement to handle accident investigation. CT 08:14am. pic.twitter.com/5AsrLN69nh — Scott Safechuck (@SBCFireInfo) April 24, 2023

This is a developing story. More information will be provided as updates come into the newsroom.