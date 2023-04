SANTA MARIA, Calif. -- Today the non-profit organization "Ladies for Legacies" hosted the 2nd Annual Blessing of the Bikes at Pioneer Park in Santa Maria.

This community event brings people together of all ages who love motorcycles.

People pray and bless the bikes for their loved ones to ride safely.

There will also be a BBQ lunch for $12 a plate.

A Horseshoe tournament will also be played.