Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County
Santa Maria Bonita School District wants to help students and families enjoy healthy food and exercise together

SANTA MARIA, Calif.- The Santa Maria Bonita School District wants to help students and families enjoy healthy food and exercise together.

The event included dancing, biking, and hula-hooping.

"Doing physical activity together as a family really helps with that lifelong fitness idea, and it'll help. It's like everybody kind of bond together. You'll be able to find something you like to do. It really allows you to support each other in different areas of success," said Battles Elementary School teacher Kaylah Ailman.

Santa Maria Police and fire crews are there as well.

It’s the first “Family Wellness Night” since the pandemic.

Tony Almanza

