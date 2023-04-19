Minuteman III launches from Vandenberg Space Force Base

VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif. – A joint team of Air Force Global Strike Command Airmen and Navy Aircrew launched an unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile from Vandenberg Space Force Base at 5:11 a.m.

The Air Force Global Strike Command says Wednesday morning's launch of the unarmed missile is an operational test that was scheduled years ago.

The Air Force Global Strike Command says the launch will demonstrate the readiness of US nuclear forces and the effectiveness of the Minuteman III weapon system as a nuclear deterrent.