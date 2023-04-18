Santa Barbara Humane is launching a new resource to help protect pets in case something happens to their owner

ORCUTT, Calif.- The animal shelter is partnering with “Freewill” to help people include the relocation of pets in their will.

This helps ensure pets will have a safe home if the animal happens to outlive its owner.

Humane staff say most people do not think about what will happen to a pet if an owner were to pass away unexpectedly.

And the free service covers more than just cats and dogs.

Staff also recommend including extra money in your will to cover veterinary fees.

To sign up click on this link.

For more from Tony, follow him on Twitter below: