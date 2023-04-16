Multi-vehicle accident reported on Highway 154 at Foxen Canyon Road

LOS OLIVOS, Calif. – Three vehicles, including a motorcycle, were involved in a traffic accident around 2:40 p.m. on Highway 154 at Foxen Canyon Road on Sunday.

A bystander performed CPR on the male motorcyclist until he was transported by ground ambulance to Santa Ynez Valley Cottage hospital details Santa Barbara County Fire Department. The status of that rider is unknown and no other injuries have been reported.

Debris from the collision was reported across multiple lanes of Foxen Canyon Road according to the California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Information page.

This accident is under investigation by the California Highway Patrol.