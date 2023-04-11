Skip to Content
SpaceX now targets Thursday night for Falcon 9 Transporter-7 launch

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – SpaceX will launch a Falcon 9 Transporter-7 mission carrying 51 payloads into low-orbit space at 11:47 p.m. Thursday from Vandenberg Space Force Base.

On Tuesday afternoon, SpaceX moved this launch window from Tuesday to Thursday night.

The first stage booster will return to Vandenberg and may create sonic booms heard on the Central Coast. 

This is SpaceX's seventh dedicated smallest rideshare Transporter mission.

