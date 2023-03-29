SpaceX to launch Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Thursday morning

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – SpaceX will launch a Falcon 9 rocket carrying a layered network of communication satellites at 7:29 a.m. Thursday from Vandenberg Space Force Base.

SpaceX said this mission will launch a new generation of military satellites into orbit.

The first stage booster will return to Vandenberg about seven to eight minutes post-launch, and may create sonic booms heard on the Central Coast.

