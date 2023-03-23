Caltrans to begin a post-storm two-day pothole repair project from Santa Maria to Nipomo

SANTA MARIA, Calif. -- Caltrans began a post-storm two-day pothole repair project today on the 101 from Santa Maria to Nipomo.

They warn drivers to expect up to 30-minute delays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. today and tomorrow.

Caltrans is estimated to use 250 tons of asphalt to repair damages on a stretch of about 5,000 feet.

The road construction is to improve the safety of all drivers.

Don't forget to slow down for the cone zone.

