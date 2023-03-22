Skip to Content
Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County
New Lompoc Police Chief discusses goals for department

Tony Almanza / KEYT

LOMPOC, Calif.- Lompoc now has a new police Chief Kevin Martin was sworn in Tuesdays city council meeting.

Chief Martin joined the Lompoc Police Department back in 1994.

During that time he worked in multiple roles like patrol officer and field training officer.

Chief Martin also worked in Santa Maria PD for four years as a patrol officer and detective.

He went back to the Lompoc PD in 2009. In 2019 he was promoted to the police captain position.

Martin says one if his goals to hire new officers and promote them within the Lompoc Police Department. 

“I never set out to be chief of police. It was something that developed over the experiences and the mentorship that I've had. I as knowing how I rose to this rank, I want to encourage young officers and provide them the pathways to the to do that themselves," said Lompoc Police Chief Kevin Martin.

Tony Almanza

