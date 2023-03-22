Skip to Content
Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County
Lompoc Police Department investigate home burglary

LOMPOC, Calif.– Lompoc Police took three men into custody for the burglary of a Lompoc home after following a man into his home and holding him at knifepoint, according to police officials.

The Lompoc Police Department reported officers responded to a call from the victim who reported three men followed him into his home, held him at knifepoint, and stole his wallet, keys, and two phones.

Officials say the man was then forced him into the bedroom and threatened harm if they attempted to call the police. When the victims was able to escape he called LPD.

LPD investigated leading police to take the three men into custody. This is an ongoing investigation.

