Police arrest Santa Maria man for car vs. pedestrian hit-and-run Monday night

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – Police arrested a 48-year-old man for a hit-and-run around 8 p.m. Monday night in Santa Maria, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.

SMPD said the 48-year-old Santa Maria resident struck and dragged a pedestrian who was walking on the sidewalk, when attempting to leave a parking lot near Bunny and Broadway.

The driver dragged the pedestrian for several feet and ran them over before driving off, causing the victim moderate injuries according to police.

First responders said crews transported the pedestrian to Marian Regional Medical Center for treatment.

With the help of nearby surveillance footage, law enforcement found and arrested the 48-year-old driver in a trailer park in the 1000 block of north Broadway.

SMPD said police booked the 48-year-old into the Santa Barbara North County Jail on a $50,000 bail for a felony hit and run and driving without license.