Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County
Lompoc Police investigate Sunday night shooting in the West Ocean area

LOMPOC, Calif.– The Lompoc Police Department is investigating a Sunday night shooting in the 400 block of West Ocean that left one injured and two fleeing the scene.

Lompoc PD reported responding to calls of gunfire in the area at 8:42 p.m. and found a man suffering a gunshot wound. Officers applied life-saving measures until medical responders were on sight.

The man was taken to Marian Hospital with a non life threatening injury. The cause and circumstances of the incident remain unknown and under investigation

Anyone with information about this shooting is encouraged to call the Lompoc Police Department.

Drew Ascione

Drew is the Assignment Editor at News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Drew, click here.

