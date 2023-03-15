SBC Fire recover single piece of clothing of missing man in Santa Maria water basin

SANTA MARIA, Calif.– Santa Barbara County Fire Department recovered a single article of clothing of a missing man who entered the water at north Blosser and Canal Street with no return.

SBC Fire conducted a search and rescue operation around 3 a.m. Wednesday to search the water catchment basin.

Search/Missing Man: N. Blosser/Canal St, water catchment basin, Santa Maria. SBC Fire prepositioned WR Team assisted SMFD & SMPD, reported male entered water w/no return. SBC Fire utilized rescue boat and utility vehicle to searched the water’s surface and embankment. CT00:03am — Scott Safechuck (@SBCFireInfo) March 15, 2023

Santa Barbara County Fire has turned over the investigation to the Santa Maria Police Department.