Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County
By
Published 12:04 pm

SBC Fire recover single piece of clothing of missing man in Santa Maria water basin

Santa Barbara County Fire Department

SANTA MARIA, Calif.– Santa Barbara County Fire Department recovered a single article of clothing of a missing man who entered the water at north Blosser and Canal Street with no return.

SBC Fire conducted a search and rescue operation around 3 a.m. Wednesday to search the water catchment basin.

Santa Barbara County Fire has turned over the investigation to the Santa Maria Police Department.

Drew Ascione

Drew is the Assignment Editor at News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Drew, click here.

