BUELLTON, Calif. – Santa Barbara County Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 310 Avenue of the Flags, the site of Pea Soup Andersen's restaurant. The fire was knocked down just after midnight and no injuries were reported.

The flames were observed and reported by a passerby and the fire was contained to the southwest corner of the restaurant's exterior roof.

SBC Fire details that the hotel was not damaged and the source of the fire remains under investigation.