Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County
Santa Barbara County Fire performs public assist for stranded vehicle on flooded Hwy. 135

Santa Barbara County Fire Department

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – At 10:44 p.m. on Feb. 24 in the 1300 block of Highway 135, Santa Barbara County Fire performed a public assist of a stranded vehicle with two occupants. There were no injuries during the successful assist.

The male and female inside the vehicle drove past road closure signs and attempted to ford the flooded highway when they became stuck and required help from emergency responders.

Highway 135 between Bell Street and Harris Grade remains closed due to flooding.

Author Profile Photo

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

