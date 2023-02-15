Skip to Content
Santa Maria High School Administration lifts lockdown after nearby police-involved incident

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – Santa Maria High School Administration lifted a 10-minute-long lockdown that was issued at 1:20 p.m. Wednesday as the Santa Maria Police Department handled a nearby "incident."

The Santa Maria Joint Unified High School District said SMPD was "handling an incident on South Broadway near the campus," and requested the lockdown as a precautionary measure.

The lockdown was lifted at 1:30 p.m.

SMJUHSD said all students and staff are safe and sound, and normal school activities have resumed.

