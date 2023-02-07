City of Guadalupe adds third Boys & Girls Clubhouse at LeRoy Park

GUADALUPE, Calif. – The newly renovated community center at LeRoy Park is now the Ron Estabillo Clubhouse, the third Boys & Girls Club Clubhouse in Guadalupe.

The new clubhouse will be led by 17 year veteran of the Boys & Girls Club of Mid Central Coast, Daisy Perez, and will operate its out-of-school programs for children ages six to eighteen.

Sign-ups are open and available online here. If you need help signing up, visit the Clubhouse during service hours between 1 p.m. and 6 p.m.

An annual membership fee for each child is $50, but scholarships are available and no child will be turned away due to inability to pay.

There is an upcoming grand opening and ribbon cutting for the Ron Estabillo Clubhouse on Feb. 24, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. which will include refreshments and tours.

For more information about the opening ceremony, contact Kelly White O'Neill at 805-354-7433 or by email at kelly.whiteoneill@centralcoastkids.org.