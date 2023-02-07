Skip to Content
Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County
By
Published 12:58 pm

City of Guadalupe adds third Boys & Girls Clubhouse at LeRoy Park

United Boys & Girls Clubs

GUADALUPE, Calif. – The newly renovated community center at LeRoy Park is now the Ron Estabillo Clubhouse, the third Boys & Girls Club Clubhouse in Guadalupe.

The new clubhouse will be led by 17 year veteran of the Boys & Girls Club of Mid Central Coast, Daisy Perez, and will operate its out-of-school programs for children ages six to eighteen.

Sign-ups are open and available online here. If you need help signing up, visit the Clubhouse during service hours between 1 p.m. and 6 p.m.

An annual membership fee for each child is $50, but scholarships are available and no child will be turned away due to inability to pay.

There is an upcoming grand opening and ribbon cutting for the Ron Estabillo Clubhouse on Feb. 24, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. which will include refreshments and tours.

For more information about the opening ceremony, contact Kelly White O'Neill at 805-354-7433 or by email at kelly.whiteoneill@centralcoastkids.org.

Article Topic Follows: Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County
GUADALUPE
KEYT
LeRoy Park
Santa Barbara
Author Profile Photo

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content