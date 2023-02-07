“Cash for College” workshops are being held at schools across the Central Coast

ORCUTT, Calif.- “Cash for College” events help students across the Central Coast with FASFA and California Dream Act applications.

More workshops will be held at schools like Allan Hancock College, Cuesta College and Pioneer Valley High School.

“Financial aid is a key step in students continuing their education. And so it's also for our students who are going to our local community college. It's part of the Hancock Promise. So we really are encouraging all of our students, all of our seniors, to complete their financial aid. So they have the opportunity for the Hancock Promise, but also to continue their education, post-high school," said Righetti High School Counselor Eric Blanco.

“Cash for College” nights are open to students and parents.

“I believe them being here and helping us through this process. I honestly wouldn't know the first step, their guidance. And if I have any questions, they're there to help me. So that's helpful," said Eydie Valdivia a parent.