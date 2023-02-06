Skip to Content
Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County
February 6, 2023 9:55 pm
Lompoc seeks community feedback with the Goals and Budget Priorities online survey

LOMPOC, Calif.- The City of Lompoc is seeking community feedback on where it should spend tax payer dollars.

The City of Lompoc is sending out an online survey to get residents feedback on the goal and priorities of the city. Public works, community development, technology, public safety and utilities are just some topics that are in the survey.

Residents in Lompoc say they have ideas where they would like to see some of the money go

“Public safety and then maybe recreation. Clean up the parks a bit," said Nikolai Nikolenko a Lompoc resident.

The feedback from this survey will help guide city council’s budgeting for the next two years.

So far they have received  300 responses but city staff say they want to see even more.

The City of Lompoc says this survey is important to figure out how to distribute the money.

Click link for the Goal and Priorities survey.

Tony Almanza

