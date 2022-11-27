Skip to Content
Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County
By
New
today at 9:09 am
Published 9:30 am

The first mobile “Route One Farmers Market” launches this Sunday at the Vandenberg Village

Santa Ynez Valley News

VANDENBERG VILLAGE, Calif. -- The first mobile and non-profit "Route One Farmers Market" launches its food services today at the Vandenberg Village.

The Route One Farmers Market will be the only farmers market from San Luis Obispo to Solvang to accept EBT and Market Match.

The nonprofit hosts its weekly community farmers market in Vandenberg Village from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 3745 Constellation Rd., will also make its way through local neighborhoods.

Route One founder and manager Shelby Wild Brown was able to buy the vehicle to provide this food service to the community through a few different grant programs.

She received a Food Systems grant from the Santa Barbara County Food Action Network; a Healthy Refrigerator grant funded by the California Department of Food & Agriculture and secured by the Lompoc Valley Community Healthcare Organization (LVCHO); as well as a LEAF grant from the Santa Barbara Foundation.

Article Topic Follows: Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County
mobilefarmersmarket
nonprofit
Author Profile Photo

Christina Rodriguez

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content