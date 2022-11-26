Santa Maria man dead after being fatally shot

A Santa Maria man is dead after he was fatally shot around 9 p.m. on Meehan St. and south College drive Friday night.

According to the Santa Maria Police Department, the 21-year-old Santa Maria resident suffered multiple gun shot wounds.

His identity is not being released at this time.

SMPD found the man unresponsive in his vehicle when they arrived at the scene.

The Santa Maria man was transported to Marian Regional Medical Center where he later died from his wounds.

SM police say it's unknown if the shooting was gang related.

No arrests have been made at the time as police investigate the cause of the shooting.

The SMPD is asking for the public's help regarding the shooting and being asked to contact the Santa Maria Police Department at (805) 928-3781 ext. 2243.