Lompoc Parks and Recreation holds its 2022 Annual Turkey Trot at River Park

LOMPOC, Calif. -- The City of Lompoc Parks and Recreation held its 2022 Annual Turkey Trot at River Park today.

The event has been held for over a decade -- every year the Sunday before Thanksgiving the community comes together for a run in the park.

This year 1st place winners received a turkey for their families.

2022 Turkey Trot Champion Vicente Navarro said he feels honored to win.

“I feel it is quite an honor. I feel very humble and happy that I got first overall," said Navarro.

Recreation Supervisor Chad Dawson said it's a great tradition for the community to come together and have healthy fun.

“Well, I think it's important to have tradition, you know, because a lot of these families come out here and they've done it for ten or 15 years. And it's they know that it's always the Sunday before Thanksgiving and they kind of count on it. So it's a it's a great community event," said Dawson.

Dawson added the turnout this year was more than past years.